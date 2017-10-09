Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Sunday, May 20, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be guest of honor at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the Union of European Turkish Democrats in Sarajevo.
Around 15,000 guests from across Europe are expected to attend the congress, making contributions to the country’s tourism as well as the economy.
Most of the hotels in the Bosnian capital are already fully booked.
Senad Halilovic, manager of the Hollywood and Hills hotels, which are now fully booked due to the congress, told Anadolu Agency they had gotten reservations from several European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany.
He said they had reservations for 500 guests for May 19 and 900 for May 20, adding that many hotels in the city are full thanks to the general assembly.
"The visit of President Erdogan is important for the country,” said Halilovic, adding the event would help promote tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Mirha Konak, sales director of Hotel Holiday in Sarajevo, said 350 people had made reservations at their hotel for the general assembly. Konak sees the event as very important for boosting tourism in the country.
Konak stated that the large number of people coming from Europe is important for promoting Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkans.
The event will make a significant contribution to the country's economy, she added.
Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border
Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.
Turkey Scholarships play important role in reaching target of 350,000 international students, says official
Israeli minister announces on Twitter that he has ordered freeze of agricultural products import from Turkey
Turkish president speaks with leaders from Indonesia, Sudan and Qatar over phone
Turkish Deputy Premier Akdag: Standing beside our oppressed brothers is a humane duty for us
At least 62 Palestinians martyred, thousands wounded by Israeli fire during Monday's protests
Foreign Ministry summons Ambassador Eitan Naeh as death toll from Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters rises to 60