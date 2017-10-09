Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish president’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina is expected to boost the Balkan state’s tourism and economy, according to Bosnian hotel owners.

On Sunday, May 20, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be guest of honor at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the Union of European Turkish Democrats in Sarajevo.

Around 15,000 guests from across Europe are expected to attend the congress, making contributions to the country’s tourism as well as the economy.

Most of the hotels in the Bosnian capital are already fully booked.

Senad Halilovic, manager of the Hollywood and Hills hotels, which are now fully booked due to the congress, told Anadolu Agency they had gotten reservations from several European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany.

He said they had reservations for 500 guests for May 19 and 900 for May 20, adding that many hotels in the city are full thanks to the general assembly.

"The visit of President Erdogan is important for the country,” said Halilovic, adding the event would help promote tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mirha Konak, sales director of Hotel Holiday in Sarajevo, said 350 people had made reservations at their hotel for the general assembly. Konak sees the event as very important for boosting tourism in the country.

Konak stated that the large number of people coming from Europe is important for promoting Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkans.

The event will make a significant contribution to the country's economy, she added.