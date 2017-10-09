Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
14:31, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish president’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina is expected to boost the Balkan state’s tourism and economy, according to Bosnian hotel owners.

On Sunday, May 20, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be guest of honor at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the Union of European Turkish Democrats in Sarajevo.

Around 15,000 guests from across Europe are expected to attend the congress, making contributions to the country’s tourism as well as the economy.

Most of the hotels in the Bosnian capital are already fully booked.

Senad Halilovic, manager of the Hollywood and Hills hotels, which are now fully booked due to the congress, told Anadolu Agency they had gotten reservations from several European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany.

He said they had reservations for 500 guests for May 19 and 900 for May 20, adding that many hotels in the city are full thanks to the general assembly.

"The visit of President Erdogan is important for the country,” said Halilovic, adding the event would help promote tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mirha Konak, sales director of Hotel Holiday in Sarajevo, said 350 people had made reservations at their hotel for the general assembly. Konak sees the event as very important for boosting tourism in the country.

Konak stated that the large number of people coming from Europe is important for promoting Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkans.

The event will make a significant contribution to the country's economy, she added.



Related Bosnia Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit

Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border 
US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker

Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo

Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea

Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey

Turkey Scholarships play important role in reaching target of 350,000 international students, says official
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze

Israeli minister announces on Twitter that he has ordered freeze of agricultural products import from Turkey
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine

Turkish president speaks with leaders from Indonesia, Sudan and Qatar over phone
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Turkish Deputy Premier Akdag: Standing beside our oppressed brothers is a humane duty for us  
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country

At least 62 Palestinians martyred, thousands wounded by Israeli fire during Monday's protests
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country

Foreign Ministry summons Ambassador Eitan Naeh as death toll from Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters rises to 60

News

Bosnia helpless as migrants open new Balkan route
Bosnia helpless as migrants open new Balkan route

Izetbegovic: Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims
Izetbegovic Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims

Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques

9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia
9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia

'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference

Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit

Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo

Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine

Erdogan condemns ‘humanitarian tragedy’ in Gaza
Erdogan condemns humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected
Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 