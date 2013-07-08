Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Islamic World
15:04, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish charitable groups aim to reach thousands of Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) plans to deliver food parcels to 5,000 families living in refugee camps and in villages in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The agency is also set to set up tents to serve iftars, or fast-breaking meals, for as many as 30,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

TIKA will also supply a separate group of 30,000 people with food parcels that contain salt, sugar, biscuit, persimmon, tea, onion, potato, pepper and chickpea, along with personal care items.

The agency will also establish new shelters for 180 families in Rakhine.

Also, the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) -- the charity organization of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs -- is set to distribute more than 6,000 food packages for Rohingya in Myanmar and provide 5,000 families with iftar meals.

The foundation also plans to deliver 10,000 food packages and serve iftar meals for 13,000 Rohingya in Cox-Bazaar, Bangladesh.

The Turkish Red Crescent Society will give food parcels and personal care products to 2,000 families in Bangladesh on a weekly basis during Ramadan.

The Turkish Red Crescent will also organize two iftar meals in Cox Bazaar.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 Rohingya, mostly children, and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the Amnesty International.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.

 


Related Turkey ramadan rohingya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US

Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Hope for Muslim leaders
Hope for Muslim leaders

Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital

As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
The Man Who Founded London s First Mosque
The Man Who Founded London’s First ‘Mosque’

Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
London mosque offers meal to homeless
London mosque offers meal to homeless

Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London
Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims
Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims

Ceremony ends four days of national commemoration
4 Ways to Bring Barakah to Your Business
4 Ways to Bring Barakah to Your Business

I went to the local shop to buy some naans. After placing my order, I was just waiting on the side when I noticed that the guy in the shop was just staring at the door and had no smile on his face. It seemed like he was annoyed that no one was coming to buy anything. I noticed he kept looking at the clock then at the door, becoming more miserable each time.
20 000 Palestinians perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa
20,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa

Palestinian mosque officials accuse Israel of waging aggressive campaign against Islam's third holiest site

News

Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

Chinese Muslims, Azerbaijan mark Eid al-Fitr on Monday
Chinese Muslims Azerbaijan mark Eid al-Fitr on Monday

Eid Mubarak. May Allah blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.
Eid Mubarak May Allah blessings be with you today tomorrow

Stay away from praising yourself constantly.
Stay away from praising yourself constantly

Human rights group slams inaction on Rohingya crisis
Human rights group slams inaction on Rohingya crisis

UK to provide additional £70M to Rohingya refugees
UK to provide additional 70M to Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya
Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya

Monsoons threaten thousands of Rohingya refugees
Monsoons threaten thousands of Rohingya refugees

World slammed for ‘doing nothing’ over Rohingya issue
World slammed for doing nothing over Rohingya issue

UNSC team visits Rohingya in Bangladesh camps
UNSC team visits Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey

Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 