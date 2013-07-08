Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) plans to deliver food parcels to 5,000 families living in refugee camps and in villages in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
The agency is also set to set up tents to serve iftars, or fast-breaking meals, for as many as 30,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
TIKA will also supply a separate group of 30,000 people with food parcels that contain salt, sugar, biscuit, persimmon, tea, onion, potato, pepper and chickpea, along with personal care items.
The agency will also establish new shelters for 180 families in Rakhine.
Also, the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) -- the charity organization of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs -- is set to distribute more than 6,000 food packages for Rohingya in Myanmar and provide 5,000 families with iftar meals.
The foundation also plans to deliver 10,000 food packages and serve iftar meals for 13,000 Rohingya in Cox-Bazaar, Bangladesh.
The Turkish Red Crescent Society will give food parcels and personal care products to 2,000 families in Bangladesh on a weekly basis during Ramadan.
The Turkish Red Crescent will also organize two iftar meals in Cox Bazaar.
Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 Rohingya, mostly children, and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the Amnesty International.
At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.
In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.
Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station
Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London
I went to the local shop to buy some naans. After placing my order, I was just waiting on the side when I noticed that the guy in the shop was just staring at the door and had no smile on his face. It seemed like he was annoyed that no one was coming to buy anything. I noticed he kept looking at the clock then at the door, becoming more miserable each time.
Palestinian mosque officials accuse Israel of waging aggressive campaign against Islam's third holiest site