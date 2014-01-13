Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:49, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Middle East
16:52, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel’s Lieberman urges US to leave UN rights council
Israel’s Lieberman urges US to leave UN rights council

Israel has repeatedly accused 47-seat council of harboring bias against it

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Thursday called on the U.S. to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council, of which Israel is not currently a member. 

Members of the 47-seat council are elected by the UN General Assembly for three-year terms. 

“Israel is facing a double assault: the terror assault from Gaza and a hypocritical assault led by the UN Human Rights Council,” Lieberman tweeted. 

“All the condemnations are intended to prevent Israel from defending itself, but they won’t succeed,” he added. 

“We must stop permitting this… hypocrisy,” Lieberman wrote, “and immediately leave the Human Rights Council and work diligently so the U.S. follows our lead.” 

Lieberman halted Israel’s cooperation with the council during his stint as foreign minister in 2012. 

After Monday’s massacre by Israel of 62 Palestinian protesters in Gaza, the UN said Tuesday that the human rights council would convene a special session on Friday to discuss the incident.



Related Israel US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  

News

EU to launch moves to block US sanctions on Iran
EU to launch moves to block US sanctions on Iran

US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions
Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions

Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel
Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel

Nigeria denies attending US embassy’s opening ceremony
Nigeria denies attending US embassy s opening ceremony

Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel
Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip
Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip

Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings
Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings

Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 