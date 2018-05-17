Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:49, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:57, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel
Iceland begins campaign to boycott Eurovision in Israel

Petition has been started to protest against Israeli human rights violations of Palestinian rights  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A petition has begun in Iceland to boycott the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel over human rights violations committed by Israeli forces against Palestinian people.

More than 22,000 people have so far signed the petition, which was initiated by developer Arni Steingrimur Sigurosson who urged the country's national broadcaster RUV to boycott the song contest, according to Iceland's state television SVT on Thursday; pop star Paul Oskar is among those who have signed the petition.

The petition began in the wake of Israeli forces in Gaza martyring more than 60 unarmed Palestinian protesters on Monday.  

Earlier, RUV said 18,000 signatures on the petition account for 4.8 percent of Iceland's population, adding it could influence the network's decision on Eurovision. 

Swedish Aftonbladet daily said Iceland's boycott campaign against the 64th Eurovision Song Contest could spread to other countries rapidly and the contest could be moved to another country instead of Israel or result in many countries not participating in Eurovision. 

Dublin Mayor also has urged the Irish government to expel the Israeli ambassador in the wake of Israeli killings of dozens of unarmed Palestinian protesters, local media reported Thursday.

Monday’s protests in Gaza coincided with Israel’s 70th anniversary -- an event Palestinians refer to as Nakba or the Catastrophe -- and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the mass Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian protesters have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.

Last week, the Israeli government claimed the ongoing protests constitute a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law does not apply.



Related Israel iceland eurovision
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  

News

Ukraine to honor Crimean Tatar Eurovision winner
Ukraine to honor Crimean Tatar Eurovision winner

Crimean Tatar artist stuns with Eurovision victory
Crimean Tatar artist stuns with Eurovision victory

Flag stunt leads to Eurovision censure of Armenia
Flag stunt leads to Eurovision censure of Armenia

Islamic body slams Eurovision's Palestinian flag ban
Islamic body slams Eurovision's Palestinian flag ban

Palestinians seek Eurovision apology over banned flag
Palestinians seek Eurovision apology over banned flag

Eurovision bans Crimean Tatar, Kosovo flags alongside ISIL
Eurovision bans Crimean Tatar Kosovo flags alongside ISIL

Israel’s Lieberman urges US to leave UN rights council
Israel s Lieberman urges US to leave UN rights council

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip
Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip

Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings
Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings

Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

Iceland circumcision ban bill stirs controversy
Iceland circumcision ban bill stirs controversy

Iceland centre-right hopes to return to power after snap vote
Iceland centre-right hopes to return to power after snap vote

Muslims in Iceland fasting for 22 hours during Ramadan
Muslims in Iceland fasting for 22 hours during Ramadan

Iceland drills 4.7 km down into volcano to tap clean energy
Iceland drills 4 7 km down into volcano to tap

Iceland government can't agree on how to curb krona
Iceland government can't agree on how to curb krona

Iceland booming but no crash in sight, central banker says
Iceland booming but no crash in sight central banker says






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 