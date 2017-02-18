Worldbulletin News

11:08, 18 May 2018 Friday
Press agenda on May 18
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held with attendance of large number of heads of states.

ISTANBUL - Mass rally to be held in Istanbul’s Yenikapi fairgrounds to voice support to Palestinian people.

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Yenikapi rally and OIC extraordinary summit.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release housing sales statistics for April.

ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to release figures on established and liquidated companies for April.

 


PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters. 



SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.



SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.



FRANCE

PARIS - France to host Ministerial Meeting of the International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons.



RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



