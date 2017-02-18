Press agenda on May 18

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - Extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held with attendance of large number of heads of states.
ISTANBUL - Mass rally to be held in Istanbul’s Yenikapi fairgrounds to voice support to Palestinian people.
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Yenikapi rally and OIC extraordinary summit.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release housing sales statistics for April.
ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to release figures on established and liquidated companies for April.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
FRANCE
PARIS - France to host Ministerial Meeting of the International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
