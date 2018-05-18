'Turkey does a lot for European, Hungarian security'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Gabor Kiss said the Hungarian government views Turkey with respect and admiration.
"Turkey is helping millions of people who were displaced by war, and Turkey is doing this despite the many threats it faces," Kiss stressed.
"Turkey is doing a lot for the security of Europe and Hungary," he added.
Kiss said Hungary sees very clearly that the futures of Turkey and Europe are intertwined.
Turkey currently hosts nearly 3.5 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in 2011. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict and millions more displaced, according to the UN.
- Hungary only European embassy in Turkey hosting iftar
Speaking about the fast-breaking (iftar) meal the Hungarian Embassy held Thursday, Kiss said this is the third time they are hosting an iftar in Turkey.
He said three years ago they were wondering how to reciprocate their Turkish friends' love and respect, and so decided to hold an iftar dinner.
"As far I know, we are the only European embassy in Turkey greeting our Turkish friends with an iftar," Kiss said.
He said readings from the Quran and playing religious music before iftar hold an important place in Ramadan.
"Ramadan is about the spirituality of the people. During Ramadan, people turn inwards, evaluate the time that has passed, and prepare themselves for the days ahead physically and mentally," Kiss added.
Kiss said another part of Ramadan is people making peace with each other, and diplomats' missions benefit from this peace between countries.
"One of the most important parts of this is building trust," he stressed.
Kiss added that the iftar program also aims to strengthen this trust between Turkey and Hungary.
