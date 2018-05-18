Turkish, Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, according to a presidential source.

The two leaders talked through teleconference system; both sides discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci accompanied Erdogan during the talk, the source added.