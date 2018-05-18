Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:08, 18 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:32, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish, Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkish, Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties

Both leaders carry out talks over teleconference system

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, according to a presidential source. 

The two leaders talked through teleconference system; both sides discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said. 

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci accompanied Erdogan during the talk, the source added.

 


Related Turkey Venezuela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish airstrikes destroy 12 PKK targets in N Iraq
Turkish airstrikes destroy 12 PKK targets in N.Iraq

Warplanes carry out airstrikes in Gara, Metina, Sinath-Haftanin and Hakurk regions
Turkish Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkish, Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties

Both leaders carry out talks over teleconference system
Turkey does a lot for European Hungarian security'
'Turkey does a lot for European, Hungarian security'

Hungarian ambassador in Turkey says Turkey is helping millions of displaced people despite the many threats it faces
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit

Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border 
US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker

Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo

Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea

Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey

Turkey Scholarships play important role in reaching target of 350,000 international students, says official
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze

Israeli minister announces on Twitter that he has ordered freeze of agricultural products import from Turkey
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine

Turkish president speaks with leaders from Indonesia, Sudan and Qatar over phone

News

Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

Venezuela arrests five police commanders
Venezuela arrests five police commanders

UN sets up rare labour probe against Venezuela
UN sets up rare labour probe against Venezuela

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkish airstrikes destroy 12 PKK targets in N.Iraq
Turkish airstrikes destroy 12 PKK targets in N Iraq

'Turkey does a lot for European, Hungarian security'
Turkey does a lot for European Hungarian security'

Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 