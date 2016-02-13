09:47, 18 May 2018 Friday

Turkish airstrikes destroy 12 PKK targets in N.Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets hit more than 10 PKK positions as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish army said on Friday.



In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said 12 targets used by terrorists as shelters and weapons emplacements were destroyed in northern Iraq's Gara, Metina, Sinath-Haftanin and Hakurk regions in airstrikes carried out on Thursday and Friday.



The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.



Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.