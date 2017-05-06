Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:08, 18 May 2018 Friday
America-Canada
10:17, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims

Areas of British Columbia see worst floods in 70 years

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Canadian government has dispatched troops to provide emergency help for thousands affected by severe flooding in the west coast province of British Columbia, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Thursday.

Rain and rapidly melting snow have fed the waters of creeks and rivers, creating the worst flooding the area has seen in 70 years, with more heavy rainfall expected tonight and into Friday.

Across the province, more than 1,900 homes have been ordered evacuated and a further 2,900 are under alerts, signaling that homeowners may have to leave in short order.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage and bolster sandbagging efforts,” Goodale said.

“British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible.”

More than 140 Canadian Armed Forces troops were ordered to the area Wednesday night and a further 100 are expected to arrive by Friday.

“They will be going to the areas of greatest concerns and need,” said British Columbia’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.



Related Canada flood
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims

Areas of British Columbia see worst floods in 70 years
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed

News

Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Over 427,000 people affected by floods across Somalia
Over 427 000 people affected by floods across Somalia

In DR Congo, flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl
In DR Congo flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl

Albania sends in military rescue from huge floods
Albania sends in military rescue from huge floods

Extreme Floods Hits Albania
Extreme Floods Hits Albania

Greece unveils flood relief measures as death toll hits 20
Greece unveils flood relief measures as death toll hits 20

Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Amazon bringing 3,000 more jobs to Canada
Amazon bringing 3 000 more jobs to Canada

Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Facebook faces grilling by Canadian politicians
Facebook faces grilling by Canadian politicians

Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 