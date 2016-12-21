Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:00, 18 May 2018 Friday
Balkans
10:53, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
British premier visits Macedonia
British premier visits Macedonia

Resolution of ongoing name issue between Greece and Macedonia to 'bring clear benefits' to both countries: May

World Bulletin / News Desk

A resolution of the ongoing name issue between Greece and Macedonia “will bring clear benefits to both countries and the region”, Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday.

“And you can rely on the U.K.’s full support in this,” May said during her visit to Macedonian capital Skopje, which is a first by a British premier to the Balkan country in 20 years.

“Just 18 months after parliamentary elections, we’re already seeing significant changes and a government that is working hard to uphold the rule of law, reach out to its neighbours and make progress in negotiations on the name issue,” she said.

May visited Macedonia following the first EU Summit since 2003 with the Western Balkans in Bulgaria.

She said: “Leaders from across Europe and the region were working together to discuss the next steps we could take to help deliver stability, security and prosperity for the Western Balkans.

“I know that the conflicts of the past can sometimes seem almost impossible to overcome.”

Underlining that “many difficult questions remain unresolved, including internal conflicts in the region, serious and organized crime, illegal migration and extremism”, May urged to be “alive to the challenges of the past, yet remain ambitious in securing the peaceful, prosperous and democratic future that your citizens and communities deserve.”

She said “the U.K. has quadrupled the support we give to Macedonia to contribute towards this government’s reform programme.”

The prime minister said the U.K. will host the next Western Balkans Summit in London in July as part of the Berlin process.

“Here we will look to strengthen regional security cooperation in the Western Balkans, improve economic stability, and foster greater political cooperation and overcome legacy issues stemming from the struggles of the past 30 years.”

May also thanked Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the response to the Salisbury chemical attack.

Zaev said the next EU-Western Balkans Summit in London will be a positive affirmation of regional cooperation in the area of economy, transport, security and integration of Western Balkans.

He said the Western Balkans “deserves” to be part of Europe’s future.

The Macedonian premier said Macedonia's Europe-Atlantic integration is important for both itself and the region.

“This means [better] economy and perspective for Macedonian citizens and the region, and it means stability and security for the EU and the world,” he added.



Related theresa may Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Arab states unconcerned with Palestine
Arab states ‘unconcerned’ with Palestine

Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Initial results of Iraq assembly poll dogged by dispute
Initial results of Iraq assembly poll dogged by dispute

Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims

Areas of British Columbia see worst floods in 70 years
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  

News

Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece
Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece

Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece
Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece

Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania Macedonia recommended for EU member talks

EU should open up to West Balkans
EU should open up to West Balkans

Macedonia, Greece seek to settle name spat at last
Macedonia Greece seek to settle name spat at last

Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum
Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum

UK's PM apologizes for Windrush citizens' treatment
UK's PM apologizes for Windrush citizens' treatment

UK's May calls Syria strikes 'in our national interest'
UK's May calls Syria strikes 'in our national interest'

British PM faces backlash for bypassing MPs on Syria
British PM faces backlash for bypassing MPs on Syria

Opposition leader slams UK premier over Syria strikes
Opposition leader slams UK premier over Syria strikes

Rohingya people's plight must be kept alive, says UK PM
Rohingya people's plight must be kept alive says UK PM

May responds to Russia’s expulsion of UK diplomats
May responds to Russia s expulsion of UK diplomats






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 