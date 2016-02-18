'EU impressed at Turkey's educating Syrian children'

World Bulletin / News Desk
A delegation led by Maciej Popowski, the EU’s deputy director general for neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, visited the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Education Center, an EU-supported training center for Syrian children in the capital Ankara’s Altindag district.
Some 1,100 Syrian kids are receiving education at the center under the EU-sponsored PICTES Project.
“Turkey’s Education Ministry has done a very special job for them. We are so impressed at what Turkey has done for 600,000 Syrian kids over the last two years," Popowski said.
“What we saw was so impressive. We thank all who work for this project to be a success story,” he added.
“We are here to discuss future projects with Turkish officials as well. We hope these kinds of projects will continue."
Police seize 20 kilograms of heroin in eastern province of Van
EU delegation in capital Ankara praises Turkey's work in educating over a half-million Syrian children
Letter has been handed over to US Embassy in Ankara
Warplanes carry out airstrikes in Gara, Metina, Sinath-Haftanin and Hakurk regions
Both leaders carry out talks over teleconference system
Hungarian ambassador in Turkey says Turkey is helping millions of displaced people despite the many threats it faces
Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border
Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.