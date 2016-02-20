Russia slams US envoy's statement on Gaza at UN

World Bulletin / News Desk
Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed during the protests, including children who had no relation to Hamas which Haley claimed was responsible for recent incidents in Gaza.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said: "This is a blasphemous statement, which is intended to divert from an honest, serious conversation on the core of the problems that tear the Middle East region apart and do not let to execute the decisions of the UN General Assembly about the creation of Palestinian state."
He also said the question of the Palestine state cannot be subjected to unilateral decisions, it must be solved through a direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine.
"The absence of a decision on the Israeli-Palestinian problem has been for decades one of the most serious factors of creating breeding ground for recruiting the youth to the extremists' organizations."
Russia is deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza which is practically besieged, where there is a severe lack of living essentials, food and humanitarian items, the foreign minister said, adding that Russia is ready to provide any assistance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 62 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred and thousands of others were wounded by Israeli gunfire in one of the deadliest single-day massacres in the country's history.
Haley, speaking at the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was held on the request of Kuwait over Israeli deadly violence at Gaza border, claimed Israel had "exercised restraint" on that day and went on to blame Iran for its alleged support for Hamas.
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging