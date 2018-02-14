Macron slams Israel's 'heinous' Gaza actions

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday condemned Israel's "heinous acts" of targeting unarmed Palestinian demonstrators in the Gaza Strip as he denied any French complacency.

"At this point I am very clear: France has condemned these heinous acts -- and these civilian casualties -- that were committed, especially on Monday and continued in the last hours," Macron told a news conference in Sofia after an EU-Western Balkans Summit.

"In the same way, France has called for peaceful demonstrations and has strongly condemned all the statements made by Hamas and all the movements that have endangered the security of Israel," he said.

"It is this balance that we have from the beginning and, therefore, there is no complacency towards anyone but a deep commitment to respect human lives and the security of Israel."

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered on the Gaza Strip’s eastern border to take part in protests marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel -- the Nakba ("Catastrophe") -- and protest the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Monday, at least 62 Palestinian demonstrators were martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza-Israel fence, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Since the Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.

Last week, the Israeli government claimed the ongoing border protests constitute a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law does not apply.