Turkmen protest outside UN office in Erbil

World Bulletin / News Desk
Protesters held banners that read “Where are our votes?” as they slammed what they said was an election fraud.
Among the protesters, Aydin Maarouf, MP from Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) in KRG parliament made a statement to journalists, claiming votes had been stolen during the counting process in Kirkuk.
“After investigation, we came to that conclusion that the electronic counting system which was used in last week’s election was deliberately reprogrammed. Therefore, we reject the election result, and demand a manual recount,” Maarouf said in his objection letter.
The MP also said the ITF had sent its objection to EU Delegation to Erbil and the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq alongside the UN.
As well as Iraqi Turkmens, six other Kurdish parties in KRG also claimed stuffing of ballot boxes in the election and demanded a re-election.
According to the electoral commission, almost 11 million Iraqis -- out of 24 million eligible voters -- took part in last Saturday’s vote, representing a turnout of almost 45 percent.
In the run-up to the election last week, Turkmen and Arab residents of Kirkuk had cried foul amid reports of malfunctioning electronic voting machines, which were used for the first time in Iraqi elections.
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging