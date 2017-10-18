Five suspected bombers killed in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
The military’s media wing -- the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- said in a statement the suspected attackers were killed in an alleged exchange of fire when an explosives-laden vehicle tried to enter a security center in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
The alleged attackers “apparently” looked Afghan nationals, the statement added.
The foiled attack came following the killing of a key leader of a hardline militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), during an operation in Quetta on Wednesday night.
Balochistan province has been beset by violence for over six decades, with Baloch separatists claiming it was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan upon the end of the British rule in 1947.
The mineral-rich province, especially its capital Quetta, has also been reeling from sectarian violence for last two decades, which has claimed over 2000 lives, mostly Shia minority.
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging