Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:59, 18 May 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:21, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Five suspected bombers killed in Pakistan
Five suspected bombers killed in Pakistan

Pakistani army says suspected bombers were killed when they tried to enter security center in southwestern Quetta city

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five suspected suicide bombers were killed when they allegedly tried to bomb a security installation in southwestern Quetta city on Thursday evening, according to the army.

The military’s media wing -- the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- said in a statement the suspected attackers were killed in an alleged exchange of fire when an explosives-laden vehicle tried to enter a security center in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

The alleged attackers “apparently” looked Afghan nationals, the statement added.

The foiled attack came following the killing of a key leader of a hardline militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), during an operation  in Quetta on Wednesday night.

Balochistan province has been beset by violence for over six decades, with Baloch separatists claiming it was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan upon the end of the British rule in 1947.

The mineral-rich province, especially its capital Quetta, has also been reeling from sectarian violence for last two decades, which has claimed over 2000 lives, mostly Shia minority.

 


Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Arab states unconcerned with Palestine
Arab states ‘unconcerned’ with Palestine

Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Initial results of Iraq assembly poll dogged by dispute
Initial results of Iraq assembly poll dogged by dispute

Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims
Canada sends in troops to help flood victims

Areas of British Columbia see worst floods in 70 years
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  

News

Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem
Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

Police officer killed in Pakistan
Police officer killed in Pakistan

Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan
Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan

US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

23 killed after twin coal mine collapses in Pakistan
23 killed after twin coal mine collapses in Pakistan

6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan
6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 