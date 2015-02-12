Worldbulletin News

Over 100,000 house sales in April
Over 100,000 house sales in April

Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of property sales in Turkey this April fell 9.9 percent compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

Last month, 103,087 houses were sold in Turkey -- including 47,534 new house sales, while the rest were previously owned -- the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

Istanbul -- Turkey's most-populous city and one of its top tourist attractions -- boasted the largest share of house sales with 16.9 percent, or 17,414 houses, the institute said.

It added that the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir racked up 10,352 (10 percent) and 6,418 (6.2 percent) of total housing sales, respectively.



