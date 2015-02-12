Over 100,000 house sales in April

World Bulletin / News Desk
Last month, 103,087 houses were sold in Turkey -- including 47,534 new house sales, while the rest were previously owned -- the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.
Istanbul -- Turkey's most-populous city and one of its top tourist attractions -- boasted the largest share of house sales with 16.9 percent, or 17,414 houses, the institute said.
It added that the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir racked up 10,352 (10 percent) and 6,418 (6.2 percent) of total housing sales, respectively.
