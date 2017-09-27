Today in History 18

|526
|St. John I ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
|1643
|Queen Anne, the widow of Louis XIII, is granted sole and absolute power as regent by the Paris parliament, overriding the late king's will.
|1652
|A law is passed in Rhode Island banning slavery in the colonies but it causes little stir and seems unlikely to be enforced.
|1792
|Russian troops invade Poland.
|1802
|Britain declares war on France.
|1804
|Napoleon Bonaparte becomes the Emperor of France.
|1828
|The Battle of Las Piedras, between Uruguay and Brazil, ends.
|1860
|Abraham Lincoln is nominated for president.
|1864
|The fighting at Spotsylvania in Virginia, reaches its peak at the Bloody Angle.
|1896
|The Supreme Court's decision on Plessy v. Ferguson upholds the "separate but equal" policy in the United States.
|1904
|Brigand Raisuli kidnaps American Ion H. Perdicaris in Morocco.
|1917
|The U.S. Congress passes the Selective Service act, calling up soldiers to fight World War I.
|1931
|Japanese pilot Seiji Yoshihara crashes his plane in the Pacific Ocean while trying to be the first to cross the ocean nonstop. He is picked up seven hours later by a passing ship.
|1933
|President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Tennessee Valley Authority Act.
|1942
|New York ends night baseball games for the rest of World War II.
|1944
|The Allies finally capture Monte Cassino in Italy.
|1951
|The United Nations moves its headquarters to New York city.
|1969
|Two battalions of the 101st Airborne Division assault Hill 937 but cannot reach the top because of muddy conditions.
|1974
|India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.
|1980
|After rumbling for two months, Mount Saint Helens, in Washington, erupts 3 times in 24 hours.
