Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:59, 18 May 2018 Friday
History
Update: 12:10, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History 18
Today in History 18

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

526   St. John I ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
1643   Queen Anne, the widow of Louis XIII, is granted sole and absolute power as regent by the Paris parliament, overriding the late king's will.
1652   A law is passed in Rhode Island banning slavery in the colonies but it causes little stir and seems unlikely to be enforced.
1792   Russian troops invade Poland.
1802   Britain declares war on France.
1804   Napoleon Bonaparte becomes the Emperor of France.
1828   The Battle of Las Piedras, between Uruguay and Brazil, ends.
1860   Abraham Lincoln is nominated for president.
1864   The fighting at Spotsylvania in Virginia, reaches its peak at the Bloody Angle.
1896   The Supreme Court's decision on Plessy v. Ferguson upholds the "separate but equal" policy in the United States.
1904   Brigand Raisuli kidnaps American Ion H. Perdicaris in Morocco.
1917   The U.S. Congress passes the Selective Service act, calling up soldiers to fight World War I.
1931   Japanese pilot Seiji Yoshihara crashes his plane in the Pacific Ocean while trying to be the first to cross the ocean nonstop. He is picked up seven hours later by a passing ship.
1933   President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Tennessee Valley Authority Act.
1942   New York ends night baseball games for the rest of World War II.
1944   The Allies finally capture Monte Cassino in Italy.
1951   The United Nations moves its headquarters to New York city.
1969   Two battalions of the 101st Airborne Division assault Hill 937 but cannot reach the top because of muddy conditions.
1974   India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.
1980   After rumbling for two months, Mount Saint Helens, in Washington, erupts 3 times in 24 hours.

historynet.com



Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History 18
Today in History 18

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 15
Today in History May 15

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 14
Today in History May 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 13
Today in History May 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 12
Today in History May 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 11
Today in History May 11

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 10
Today in History May 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 08
Today in History May 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 06
Today in History May 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 05
Today in History May 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 04
Today in History May 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 02
Today in History May 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 29
Today in History April 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 27
Today in History April 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 26
Today in History April 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 25
Today in History April 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History May 15
Today in History May 15

Today in History May 14
Today in History May 14

Today in History May 13
Today in History May 13

Today in History May 12
Today in History May 12

Today in History May 11
Today in History May 11

Today in History May 10
Today in History May 10






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 