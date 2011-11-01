Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:58, 18 May 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 15:55, 18 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Euro area goods exports up in Q1
Euro area goods exports up in Q1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nineteen of the 28 EU member states which use euro as their common currency exported goods worth €555.7 billion ($683.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2018, up 2.5 percent over the same period from a year earlier, Eurostat announced Friday.

Imports of goods in the Euro area, or the Eurozone, in Q1 rose 1.4 percent, from €499.2 billion ($534.1 billion) to €506.3 billion ($622.75 billion), Eurostat said.

The area's international goods trade surplus stood at €49.4 billion ($60.76 billion) during the January-March period.

Q1 trade within the Euro area totaled some €485.6 billion ($597.3 billion), a 4.1 percent rise year-on-year.

European Union's (EU28) goods exports and imports rose by 1.5 and 0.8 percent to reach €471.4 billion ($579.8 billion) and €477.4 billion ($587.2 billion), respectively, in the same period.

The EU28's goods trade deficit was €6.1 billion ($7.5 billion) during the first three months of 2018.

Trade of goods among the 28 EU member countries reached €874.1 billion ($1.075 trillion), increasing 3.7 percent in Q1 year-on-year.

Germany was the top exporter of goods -- both in trade within the union and with the rest of the world -- with €328.9 billion ($404.5 billion). The Netherlands with €148.8 billion ($183 billion), and France, with €122 billion ($150 billion), followed Germany.

The U.S., China, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Norway, South Korea, India and Canada were the top trade partners for the EU28 in Q1.

Turkey's exports to the EU28 were up by 6.8 percent to reach €18.8 billion ($23.1 billion) and its imports from the EU28 were €22.3 billion ($27.4 billion), up 13.8 percent y-o-y in Q1.



Related euro export
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Euro area goods exports up in Q1
Euro area goods exports up in Q1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Over 100 000 house sales in April
Over 100,000 house sales in April

Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.16 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate steady
Brent oil surges above 80 for first time since 2014
Brent oil surges above $80 for first time since 2014

European stock markets meanwhile rose as the euro weakened against the dollar, but Wall Street pulled back in early New York trading.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.44 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1

Banks' total assets reach over $42 billion as of March
Industrial production rises nearly 10-pct in Q1
Industrial production rises nearly 10-pct in Q1

Industrial output jumps 9.8 percent in Q1 and 7.6 percent in March year-on-year, official figures show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases by 0.07 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4680
Fitch cautions over emerging market monetary policy
Fitch cautions over emerging market monetary policy

Emerging market monetary policy could tighten more than expected as global monetary conditions normalize, says ratings agency
IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin
IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin

Further policy action is needed to more decisively boost domestic investment, which would also support external rebalancing.
Turkish poultry production up in March
Turkish poultry production up in March

Egg production increased 1.5 percent year-on-year  
Turkey's current account deficit grows in March
Turkey's current account deficit grows in March

Gap stood at $4.8 billion in March with 12-month rolling deficit of $55.4 billion
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Automotive exports rise to $11.3 billion in first 4 months of 2018
Turkish banks fully follow rules on money laundering'
'Turkish banks fully follow rules on money laundering'

Finance Minister Naci Agbal says Turkish banks are careful to abide by rules of international institutions
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.09 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.2450
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.

News

Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries
Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries

Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

Kazakhstan Aselsan seeks to expand exports
Kazakhstan Aselsan seeks to expand exports

Serbia set to export traditional dish to Turkey
Serbia set to export traditional dish to Turkey

Turkish defense exports to Germany increase 17 pct
Turkish defense exports to Germany increase 17 pct

Turkey's July exports cross $12B, imports at over $21B
Turkey's July exports cross 12B imports at over 21B

Eurozone growth looks steady, says S&P
Eurozone growth looks steady says S amp P

Bank of France urges end to euro reform 'trench warfare'
Bank of France urges end to euro reform 'trench warfare'

Euro gains amid German coalition talks
Euro gains amid German coalition talks

Euro slips, Turkey starts lira-settled auction
Euro slips Turkey starts lira-settled auction

Turkey, UK 'give direction' to Europe's politics
Turkey UK 'give direction' to Europe's politics

Euro rises on bets for ECB tightening but stocks mixed
Euro rises on bets for ECB tightening but stocks mixed






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 