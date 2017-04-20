Arab states ‘unconcerned’ with Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk
Some Arab countries appear “unconcerned” with the Palestinian cause and want to distance themselves from it, Rafik Abdessalem, a former foreign minister and a leading member of Tunisia’s Nahda movement, said Thursday.
Abdessalem said that Israel was an “occupying power”, stressing that Nahda had always shared the same views with the Arab world on the Palestine issue.
Describing the recent relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as "unjust", he pointed out that his movement had taken a strong stance against the move.
Abdessalem also voiced his appreciation for Turkey’s position on the many challenges facing the Muslim world, especially in terms of the Palestinian cause.
Turkey, he said, had a growing economy and was increasing its investments in Tunisia and other North African countries.
Unfortunately, however, Abdessalem said, “some Arab countries” -- which he declined to identify -- “appear unconcerned with the issue of Palestine”.
He went on to assert that Tunisia’s 2011 revolution had paved the way for “free and transparent” democratic elections.
“Islamic-leaning and secular parties have not had any ideological conflicts since 2014, when the new constitution was adopted,” he said.
Abdessalem also described former President Habib Bourguiba's marginalization of the military from Tunisian politics as a “great achievement”.
"Political life in many Arab countries remains under military control,” he said. “Mistakes by religious parties and interference by the Zionist project have put Egypt in this situation.”
He added: “Attempts to sabotage the Arab revolutions have devastated Yemen, Egypt, Libya and Syria”.
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging