Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egypt will open the Rafah border crossing with the embattled Gaza Strip for the entire month of Ramadan, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Friday.
"In order to alleviate the burden of our brothers in the Gaza Strip, I have instructed the relevant authorities to open the Rafah border gate throughout Ramadan,” al-Sisi said on his Facebook page.
Blockaded by Israel -- by air, land and sea -- since 2007, the Gaza Strip has seven border crossings linking it to the outside world.
Six of these are controlled by Israel, while the seventh -- at Rafah -- is controlled by Egypt, which has kept it closed for the most part since the country’s 2013 military coup.
Israel sealed four of its commercial crossings with Gaza in mid-2007 after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas wrested control of the strip from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging