Turkey: 35 arrested in anti-drug operations

Police detained 35 suspects in country-wide anti-drugs operations in Turkey on Friday, security sources said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said police seized 20 kilograms of heroin in Tusba district of the eastern province of Van. Two suspects were arrested.
In a separate operation against drug traffickers in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Samsun, police nabbed 12 suspects. Four of the suspects were remanded custody and the rest were released.
In western Izmir province, anti-narcotics police carried out an operation against street dealers, arresting nine suspects. Five of the suspects were remanded in custody.
Anti-drug operations in western Denizli province and the northern province of Samsun saw 12 suspects arrested.
