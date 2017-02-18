Worldbulletin News

Today's News
21:56, 19 May 2018 Saturday
Media
11:16, 19 May 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on May 19
Press agenda on May 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet youths as part of commemorations on Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

ISTANBUL – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to attend launch of aid campaign for Palestine.


SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.


IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing crisis over disputed results of Iraq’s recent parliamentary polls.


UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prince Harry to wed U.S. actress Meghan Markle in Windsor.


SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Demonstration to be held in front of UN in Geneva in solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli aggression against civilians on Gaza border.

SPECIAL REPORT - ‘OIC should prevent embassies from moving to Jerusalem’

By Fatih Erel
GENEVA – Palestine has urged members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work to prevent countries from moving their embassies to Jerusalem.



