Press agenda on May 19

TURKEY

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet youths as part of commemorations on Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

ISTANBUL – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to attend launch of aid campaign for Palestine.



SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.



IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing crisis over disputed results of Iraq’s recent parliamentary polls.



UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prince Harry to wed U.S. actress Meghan Markle in Windsor.



SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Demonstration to be held in front of UN in Geneva in solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli aggression against civilians on Gaza border.

SPECIAL REPORT - ‘OIC should prevent embassies from moving to Jerusalem’

By Fatih Erel

GENEVA – Palestine has urged members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work to prevent countries from moving their embassies to Jerusalem.