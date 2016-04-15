OIC summit on Palestine reject US decision on Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
The extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) drew to a close late Friday following strong condemnations of Israeli killings of unarmed Palestinian protesters.
A news conference was held and a final declaration was issued after a session chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Speaking at a joint press conference with OIC Secretary General Yousef al-Othaimeen and Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah, Erdogan said they held a very meaningful summit in terms of showing solidarity with the Palestinian people as well as conveying the necessary messages to Israel, which has been carrying out a massacre in Gaza.
Criticizing Washington, Erdogan said responsibility for the consequences of "this provocative decision to sabotage the peace process entirely belongs to the U.S."
"We won't accept the unlawful decision of the U.S. to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem despite all warnings," Erdogan said. "We will never end our solidarity with the Palestinian people."
Erdogan also urged the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their legal obligations with regards to Palestine.
Stressing that sending an international peace force to help Palestinians who are sacrificing their young children every day to Israeli terror is "imperative", he said: "We once again reject the U.S. decision on Jerusalem.”
He also said an aid campaign will be carried out during Ramadan across all OIC states for Palestinians.
Yousef al-Othaimeen, the OIC's secretary general, said in his closing speech that "We reiterated the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people."
Regarding the practical measures the OIC would take in this regard, he said: "We decided to assign the OIC's secretariat general to form an international commission of experts to investigate the Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories."
"We also confirmed that the U.S. move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem has nothing to do with changing the realities on the ground.”
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, for his part, echoed the call for an international and transparent probe into the Israeli crimes in the Palestinian occupied territories.
"We confirm also the necessity for international protection for the Palestinian people," he said, adding "the U.S.’ opening of its embassy in Jerusalem is a provocative act that undermines peace prospects in the region and threatens international peace and security".
"Such a move emboldens Israel to continue its illegal actions against the Palestinian people," Hamdallah said.
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid
Suspected shooter has been taken into custody as well as 2 persons of interest
Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana
News conference held and final declaration issued as summit concludes
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause