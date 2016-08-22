Five terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 5 terrorists have been “neutralized” during an operation in eastern Tunceli province, according to the regional governor's office Friday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the Tunceli Governor's Office said the provincial gendarmerie unit had launched an anti-terror operation in rural Ovacik district and neutralized five terrorists in an airstrike.
Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.
