21:46, 19 May 2018 Saturday
Latin America
11:51, 19 May 2018 Saturday

Passenger plane with over 100 aboard crashes in Cuba
Passenger plane with over 100 aboard crashes in Cuba

Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Boeing 737 aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after take off from the Jose Marti International airport in Havana on Friday, according to state run TV.

The plane reportedly erupted in a large fireball; a pall of black smoke rose from the crash site near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital.

There were reportedly 104 passengers on board the passenger jet. However, there was no immediate word on casualties as firefighters try to get the fire under control. A heavy police presence was seen at the airport.

According to media reports, the plane belonged to Cubana airlines, which took many of its aged planes our of service due to mechanical problems.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.



