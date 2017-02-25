US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. government has decided to withdraw all assistance from northwestern Syria, an American television channel CBS claimed on Friday.
Citing U.S. administration officials, CBS reported that the decision was taken through an “inter-agency process”.
According to the report, the decision “will mean that tens of millions of dollars will be cut off from previous U.S.-backed efforts to strengthen and stabilize the local society.”
“Projects included countering violent extremism, supporting independent society and independent media, strengthening education, and advocating for community policing,” the report added.
CBS claimed that the region will be the first area of Syria from which the U.S. is “officially disengaging”, apart from humanitarian aid.
According to the report, the process began after the U.S. President Donald Trump “requested to review all U.S. assistance to Syria”.
“The U.S. assistance in the northwestern region is viewed as not having a great impact on Syria in the long-term,” the report added.
Earlier in March, Trump ordered a freeze on $200 million assistance to the YPG/PKK terrorist group, which uses the SDF title, in northern Syria.
The PKK/PYD and its military wing PKK/YPG are Syrian branches of the PKK terrorist network, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years.
Despite Turkey’s objections, the U.S. has provided the PKK/PYD with arms, calling it an ally in the fight against Daesh, but ignoring its terrorist group status.
Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he would be visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington early next month to discuss a roadmap for Manbij, in northern Syria.
Manbij has caused friction in Turkish-U.S. ties, as Turkey rejects the fact that the U.S. is working with the terrorist YPG/PKK and instead demands the group’s withdrawal from the area.
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid
Suspected shooter has been taken into custody as well as 2 persons of interest
Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana
News conference held and final declaration issued as summit concludes
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause