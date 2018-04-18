Erdogan slams Israel's 'thuggery, state terror'

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday described the Israeli killings of scores of Palestinians as "thuggery, atrocity and state terror."
In his opening address during the ongoing extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Erdogan said: "I clearly say: what Israel did is thuggery, atrocity and state terror."
He said Israel must be held accountable for the innocent people it slaughtered before international justice.
"To take action for Palestinians massacred by Israeli bandits is to show the whole world that humanity is not dead."
Turkish president pointed out that condemnation, which never stopped, would not end the occupation and persecution in Palestine.
"No one will give us a silver platter until Muslims claim their rights," added Erdogan.
For his part, the OIC Secretary General Yousef al-Othaimeen called for opening an international probe into Israeli violence in Gaza.
"An international probe into the crimes is Israel committed against Gaza is an urgent and fair demand, and the aggressor should be sanctioned and held accountable," he said.
Al-Othaimeen affirmed "the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people due to the Israeli ongoing violations in the international occupation territories."
He added that Muslim people everywhere await real action that "puts an end to the Israeli open aggression against Palestinian people".
He also rejected the U.S. move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, adding that "we emphasize the illegality of the U.S. move".
Monday's protests in Gaza coincided with Israel's 70th anniversary - an event Palestinians refer to as Nakba or the "Catastrophe" - and the relocation of the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Since the mass Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian protesters have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.
Last week, the Israeli government claimed that the ongoing protests constitute a "state of war" in which international humanitarian law does not apply.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff
Foreign Ministry: 'We are saddened by the loss of lives of 8 people and many wounded in the attack'
Turkish president says Israel must be held accountable for the innocent people it slaughtered before international justice
Terrorists have been neutralized in Ovacik district of Tunceli province: Governor's office
Police seize 20 kilograms of heroin in eastern province of Van
EU delegation in capital Ankara praises Turkey's work in educating over a half-million Syrian children
Letter has been handed over to US Embassy in Ankara
Warplanes carry out airstrikes in Gara, Metina, Sinath-Haftanin and Hakurk regions
Both leaders carry out talks over teleconference system
Hungarian ambassador in Turkey says Turkey is helping millions of displaced people despite the many threats it faces
Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border
Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag