Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Texas

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the attack at a Texas high school.
"We are saddened by the loss of lives of eight people and many wounded in the attack that took place on Friday in Texas, U.S.A.," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.
The statement added: "We condemn the attack and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the American people."
The attack took place on Friday at a Texas high school after a lone gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston.
