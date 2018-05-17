Worldbulletin News

Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians
People gather at Melbourne city center to condemn killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of people staged a demonstration in the Australian city of Melbourne to protest the massacre of Palestinians by Israeli armed forces near the Gaza-Israel fence.

Many Australians from different ethnic origins gathered in Melbourne city center upon the call of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network.

The network is a coalition of organizations and individuals seeking to influence Australia’s public policy with regards to Palestine and Israel, according to its official website.

On Monday, at least 64 Palestinian demonstrators were martyred and hundreds more injured by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the Gaza-Israel fence.

Monday’s demonstration coincided with Israel’s 70th anniversary -- an event Palestinians refer to as Nabka or “the Catastrophe” -- and the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Demonstrators condemned the massacres and criticized the countries that have been silent over the recent developments.

Nasser Mashni, spokesman for the network, told Anadolu Agency that the Palestinian territories have been under occupation for 70 years now, and that Israel was conducting massacres on innocent people.

Mashni called on the world leaders to take steps in a bid to prevent these massacres.

He expressed gratitude to South Africa and Turkey for sending Israel’s ambassadors back.

“We want more from Turkey. As the leader of Muslims in the Middle East, Turkey should pioneer a boycott and sanctions against Israel,” he said.

Many Turks living in Australia also joined the protests.

“I feel like I lost my children and family,” Bircan Kuyruk, one of the Turkish demonstrators told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey, the rotating president of the 57-member OIC, hosted an emergency meeting Friday to discuss joint action against Israel in the wake of the recent Gaza killings.

The Istanbul summit was convened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to denounce the Israeli violence during mass rallies Monday along Gaza's eastern border.



