Death toll rises to 64 in Gaza

Two Palestinians on Saturday succumbed to wounds they sustained during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation earlier this week, according to the Health Ministry.
The ministry identified the two martyrs as Moeen al-Saei, 58, and Mohammed Olayyan, 20.
The new deaths bring to 64 the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli gunfire during Monday’s protests on Gaza Strip’s eastern border. Hundreds more were injured.
The border protests were part of weeks-long rallies marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe."
Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
