21:45, 19 May 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan
Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan

Numerous homes damaged in Takhar, Badakhshan provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flash floods and landslides cause havoc in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 16 people and damaging hundreds of homes, an official and local media said on Saturday.

Sunat Taimur, spokesman for the provincial administration in the Takhar province, told Anadolu Agency eight districts of the province bordering Tajikistan have been severely damaged by floods and landslides caused by torrential rains

Taimur said at least nine people were killed and 20 others wounded. More than 500 homes were also damaged, he added.

Similar reports emerged from the neighboring Badakhshan province, where the National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) is engaged in damage assessment following heavy rains.

The local Salam Afghanistan radio reported floods claimed seven lives in Badakhshan, wherethe closure of main roads linking faraway remote districts with the provincial capital Faiz Abad has further aggravated the situation.

Northern parts of the country are experiencing torrential rains at a time when according to UNICEF, the extremely dry weather has affected 22 provinces across Afghanistan and threatens to negatively impact the lives of a million people, with an additional 2 million who could feel its effects over the coming months.



