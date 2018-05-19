Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Saturday marked the May 19 commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.
May 19 Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday, marks the beginning of Turkey’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, which is celebrated through official ceremonies across the nation.
"I respectfully recall our martyrs, our veterans, and all our heroes with mercy, and gratitude, who struggled to save our homeland from the invasion of the enemy and ensured the independence of our community and state," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also issued a statement to mark the day. "Our struggle is for the future of our generation and our country," the statement said.
Attending a ceremony in the Turkish capital, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak wrote a note and put his signature on the memorial notebook at Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum.
“In order to further develop Turkey, we continue to make efforts with our young people,” the note read.
Representatives from all 81 Turkish provinces as well as from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participated in the program.
In Istanbul, Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall hosted the commemoration with the attendance of Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, Mayor Mevlut Uysal and first army commander General Musa Avsever.
During the commemoration, high school students performed on solidarity songs and sang the national anthem.
May 19, 1919, was the day when Mustafa Kemal, later to become Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to organize the war that saw the remnants of the Ottoman Empire transformed into modern Turkey four years later.
In Samsun, May 19 was celebrated in a museum called Bandirma Ship.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff
Foreign Ministry: 'We are saddened by the loss of lives of 8 people and many wounded in the attack'
Turkish president says Israel must be held accountable for the innocent people it slaughtered before international justice
Terrorists have been neutralized in Ovacik district of Tunceli province: Governor's office
Police seize 20 kilograms of heroin in eastern province of Van
EU delegation in capital Ankara praises Turkey's work in educating over a half-million Syrian children
Letter has been handed over to US Embassy in Ankara
Warplanes carry out airstrikes in Gara, Metina, Sinath-Haftanin and Hakurk regions
Both leaders carry out talks over teleconference system
Hungarian ambassador in Turkey says Turkey is helping millions of displaced people despite the many threats it faces
Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border
Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag