Over 6 million have visited museums in Turkey in 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
Over 6 million people visited museums and archaeological sites in the first four months of 2018, according to Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s data.
A total of 6,400,957 people have visited museums and archaeological sites, which operate under the Turkish ministry, the data revealed.
With over 2 million museum visitors, Istanbul was the most visited city, followed by Turkey’s central Anatolian provinces of Konya and Nevsehir with 757,993 visitors and 699,805 visitors respectively.
The most visited museum in Turkey was Topkapi Palace with 830,588 visitors.
Hagia Sophia Museum in Istanbul and the Mevlana Rumi Museum in Konya were the second and third most visited museums in Turkey with 775,161 and 717,158 visitors, respectively.
In 2017, a total of 20,509,746 people visited museums and archaeological sites throughout Turkey.
