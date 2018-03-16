Worldbulletin News

21:44, 19 May 2018 Saturday
Update: 17:45, 19 May 2018 Saturday

Erdogan offers condolences over Cuba plane crash
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday offered condolences to the Cuban president on Saturday over Friday's plane crash, presidential sources said.

In a message, Erdogan offered condolences to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban government and the nation.

On Friday, A Boeing 737 aircraft with 104 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff from the Jose Marti International airport in Havana, according to state-run TV. Certain media reports have also indicated there were six crew members.

The plane reportedly erupted in a large fireball; a pall of black smoke rose from the crash site near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital.

Military officials at the scene of the crash said there appears to be only three survivors, all of whom were said to be in critical conditions.



