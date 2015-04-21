Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

World Bulletin / News Desk
Jose Dirceu, former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, surrendered Friday to start a nearly 31-year prison sentence for corruption, officials said.
After turning himself in, he was jailed in Papuda, near the capital Brasilia, the state security secretariat said in a statement. He could next be transferred to the southern city of Curitiba, where the gian "Car Wash" anti-corruption operation is based, the official news agency Agencia Brasil reported.
Lula himself is incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba, serving a 12-year sentence for taking an apartment as a bribe, a case he describes as politically motivated.
The two senior ex-politicians are among dozens of other well-known figures who have been caught in the "Car Wash" net. Investigators have uncovered a massive web of bribery and embezzlement in which politicians across the political spectrum colluded with executives at construction giant Odebrecht, among other companies, to plunder from state oil firm Petrobras.
Dirceu, 72, was Lula's right-hand man and one of the co-founders of Lula's Workers' Party. Arrested in 2015, he was convicted in May 2016, but allowed house arrest in May last year while he mounted his appeal.
A third major figure from the troubled Workers' Party, former finance minister Antonio Palocci, has been jailed since 2016 and is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors in a plea deal that would see him turn state's witness.
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid
Suspected shooter has been taken into custody as well as 2 persons of interest
Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana
News conference held and final declaration issued as summit concludes
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.
Disputes emerge between electoral commission, political parties over unofficial results of Saturday’s poll
Latin America's top oil exporter, Venezuela, is deep in an economic and political crisis brought on plummeting oil prices and marked by violent anti-government protests.
Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause