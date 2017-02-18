09:51, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on May 20

World Bulletin / News Desk

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays working visit to Bosnia Herzegovina and to meet Bakir Izetbegovic, Bosniak member of tripartite presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SARAJEVO - Erdogan to also attend 6th general assembly of Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) and to address students at International University of Sarajevo, where he is to receive honorary PhD.

TURKEY

DIYARBAKIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend demonstration in support of Palestinians in southeastern Diyarbakir province.

BINGOL - Yildirim also due to join locals in eastern Bingol province for iftar (fast-breaking) dinner.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

VENEZUELA

CARACAS - Venezuelans vote in presidential election, the process of which has been criticized by opposition and international community.

MACEDONIA

SPECIAL REPORT - Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

By Furkan Abdula

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AA) - A goldsmith in the Macedonian capital Skopje teaches the holy Quran to students at his shop.