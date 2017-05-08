10:19, 20 May 2018 Sunday

French soldiers give artillery support to YPG/PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

French special forces have established six artillery batteries in a terror group YPG/PKK-held area near Syria's border with Iraq, according to local sources.

The sources said French troops, which support the terror group in Syria, have established artillery batteries in the north of Baguz village of Deir ez-Zor province. They also fired some shots, added the sources.

French troops have recently increased their presence in some YPG/PKK-held areas in Syria, including Manbij, al-Hasakah, Ayn Issa and Raqqah.

In March, leaders of the SDF -- which is, in fact, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group -- met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

French media outlets later reported that France had promised to send troops to Syria’s northern Manbij region with the aim of supporting the SDF.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.