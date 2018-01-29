Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hundreds gathered on Saturday for a peaceful demonstration outside the United Nations office in Geneva in solidarity with Palestinians who suffered Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.
The demonstration was organized by non-governmental organizations International Alliance for Human Rights and Development (IAHRD) and Association des Victimes de Torture en Tunisie (AVTT) and supported by more than 20 nonprofits including Cojep International in Switzerland.
The demonstrators condemned the massacres and called on the UN and other international organizations to act against Israel and criticized the countries that have remained silent over the human rights violations. They carried placards saying "Free Palestine" and "Terrorist Israel".
The protesters also called for an end to Israeli occupation and an independent investigation into Gaza killings.
The number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli gunfire during Monday’s protests on Gaza Strip’s eastern border rose to 65 on Saturday.
Monday’s demonstration coincided with Israel’s 70th anniversary -- an event Palestinians refer to as Nabka or “the Catastrophe” -- and the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Since the Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by cross-border Israeli army gunfire.
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid
Suspected shooter has been taken into custody as well as 2 persons of interest
Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana
News conference held and final declaration issued as summit concludes
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.