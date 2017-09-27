Today in History May 20

|325
|The Ecumenical council is inaugurated by Emperor Constantine in Nicea.
|1303
|A peace treaty is signed between England and France.
|1347
|Cola di Rienzo takes the title of tribune in Rome.
|1520
|Hernando Cortes defeats Spanish troops sent against him in Mexico.
|1690
|England passes the Act of Grace, forgiving followers of James II.
|1674
|John Sobieski becomes Poland's first king.
|1774
|Parliament passes the Coercive Acts to punish the colonists for their increasingly anti-British behavior. The acts close the port of Boston.
|1775
|North Carolina becomes the first colony to declare its independence.
|1784
|The Peace of Versailles ends a war between France, England, and Holland.
|1799
|Napoleon Bonaparte orders a withdrawal from his siege of St. Jean d'Acre in Egypt.
|1859
|A force of Austrians collide with Piedmontese cavalry at the village of Montebello, in northern Italy.
|1861
|North Carolina becomes the last state to secede from the Union.
|1862
|President Abraham Lincoln signs the Homestead Act, providing 250 million acres of free land to settlers in the West.
|1874
|Levi Strauss begins marketing blue jeans with copper rivets.
|1902
|The U.S. military occupation of Cuba ends.
|1927
|Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York for Paris.
|1930
|The first airplane is catapulted from a dirigible.
|1932
|Amelia Earhart lands near Londonderry, Ireland, to become the first woman fly solo across the Atlantic.
|1939
|Pan American Airways starts the first regular passenger service across the Atlantic.
|1941
|Germany invades Crete by air.
|1942
|Japan completes the conquest of Burma.
|1951
|During the Korean War, U.S. Air Force Captain James Jabara becomes the first jet air ace in history.
|1961
|A white mob attacks civil rights activists in Montgomery, Alabama.
|1969
|In South Vietnam, troops of the 101st Airborne Division reach the top of Hill 937 after nine days of fighting entrenched North Vietnamese forces.
|1970
|100,000 people march in New York, supporting U.S. policies in Vietnam.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
