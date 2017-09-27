Worldbulletin News

20:29, 20 May 2018 Sunday
11:19, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Today in History May 20
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

325   The Ecumenical council is inaugurated by Emperor Constantine in Nicea.
1303   A peace treaty is signed between England and France.
1347   Cola di Rienzo takes the title of tribune in Rome.
1520   Hernando Cortes defeats Spanish troops sent against him in Mexico.
1690   England passes the Act of Grace, forgiving followers of James II.
1674   John Sobieski becomes Poland's first king.
1774    Parliament passes the Coercive Acts to punish the colonists for their increasingly anti-British behavior. The acts close the port of Boston.
1775   North Carolina becomes the first colony to declare its independence.
1784   The Peace of Versailles ends a war between France, England, and Holland.
1799   Napoleon Bonaparte orders a withdrawal from his siege of St. Jean d'Acre in Egypt.
1859   A force of Austrians collide with Piedmontese cavalry at the village of Montebello, in northern Italy.
1861   North Carolina becomes the last state to secede from the Union.
1862   President Abraham Lincoln signs the Homestead Act, providing 250 million acres of free land to settlers in the West.
1874   Levi Strauss begins marketing blue jeans with copper rivets.
1902   The U.S. military occupation of Cuba ends.
1927   Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York for Paris.
1930   The first airplane is catapulted from a dirigible.
1932   Amelia Earhart lands near Londonderry, Ireland, to become the first woman fly solo across the Atlantic.
1939   Pan American Airways starts the first regular passenger service across the Atlantic.
1941   Germany invades Crete by air.
1942   Japan completes the conquest of Burma.
1951   During the Korean War, U.S. Air Force Captain James Jabara becomes the first jet air ace in history.
1961   A white mob attacks civil rights activists in Montgomery, Alabama.
1969   In South Vietnam, troops of the 101st Airborne Division reach the top of Hill 937 after nine days of fighting entrenched North Vietnamese forces.
1970   100,000 people march in New York, supporting U.S. policies in Vietnam.


