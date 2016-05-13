11:59, 20 May 2018 Sunday

3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three terrorists have been “neutralized” during an counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

One PKK terrorist was captured, while two others were killed during the operation in the Semdinli district of Hakkari province, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The operation is still ongoing, the source added.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.