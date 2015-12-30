12:30, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces seized more than a ton of hashish in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, said the provincial governor's office on Sunday.

In a statement, the office said around 1,261 kilograms (2,780 pounds) of hashish and 508,737 cannabis plants were seized in an operation spanning 26 different locations.

Separately, in a counterterrorism operation, two shelters and a cave used by PKK terrorists in the Lice, Hazro and Kocakoy districts were destroyed, the statement read.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.