Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:29, 20 May 2018 Sunday
Islamic World
12:47, 20 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop

World Bulletin / News Desk

A goldsmith in the Macedonian capital Skopje teaches the holy Quran to students at his shop.

Necmedin Bushi gives the reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop, calling it his second job.

Bushi told Anadolu Agency that he comes from a family of artisans and his father, uncle and his brothers are all craftsmen in different fields.

He said he was unable to become a hafiz, someone who memorizes the Quran, after he left education at the Alaca Mosque in Skopje midway.

He added that his father wanted one of his children to become a hafiz.

Bushi said he views teaching Quran as a debt towards those who invested in his education, and so he began giving lessons to his apprentices.

His students grew with time, and he says he teaches four to seven people every year.

"The children are 7, 8, and 9 years old and the oldest one was was 59 years old," he said.

He has taught 50 students during his 25-year stint.

Sharing a story, he said once a person came to his workshop and saw 35 to 40 students reading the Quran, and got upset.

"When we asked him what happened, he answered that everybody knows to read but he does not. Thanks to God, I took him last year [for education] and he is completing the course this year," Bushi said.

He added that his students come from different occupational groups including politicians, sportspersons and shopkeepers.



Related quran Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US

Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Hope for Muslim leaders
Hope for Muslim leaders

Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital

As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
The Man Who Founded London s First Mosque
The Man Who Founded London’s First ‘Mosque’

Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
London mosque offers meal to homeless
London mosque offers meal to homeless

Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London
Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims
Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims

Ceremony ends four days of national commemoration

News

British premier visits Macedonia
British premier visits Macedonia

Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece
Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece

Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece
Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece

Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania Macedonia recommended for EU member talks

EU should open up to West Balkans
EU should open up to West Balkans

Macedonia, Greece seek to settle name spat at last
Macedonia Greece seek to settle name spat at last

Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran

French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism, deviance'
French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism deviance'

Turkish museum displays 800-year-old Quran
Turkish museum displays 800-year-old Quran

Turkey's religious body translates Quran in 4 languages
Turkey's religious body translates Quran in 4 languages

Ottoman-era Qurans found in Palestinian town
Ottoman-era Qurans found in Palestinian town

3000 Students of Quran in a Remote Village of Africa
3000 Students of Quran in a Remote Village of Africa






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 