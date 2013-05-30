Worldbulletin News

20 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
13:07, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM
Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM

Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish deputy prime minister on Saturday commented on possible "assassination threats" against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Bosnia on Sunday.

Bekir Bozdag tweeted: "We are aware that there are circles who are discomforted by such a great leader, a man with a cause, and that they want to get rid of our president. These warnings of assassination threats are not new, always been there.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not a man who would be afraid of death threats, turn away from his path and his cause."

Bozdag's remarks came following claims of possible death threats against the Turkish president during his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Erdogan will hold bilateral and inter-delegation talks with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during his visit, according to a statement by the presidential press office.



