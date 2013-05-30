Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish deputy prime minister on Saturday commented on possible "assassination threats" against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Bosnia on Sunday.
Bekir Bozdag tweeted: "We are aware that there are circles who are discomforted by such a great leader, a man with a cause, and that they want to get rid of our president. These warnings of assassination threats are not new, always been there.
"Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not a man who would be afraid of death threats, turn away from his path and his cause."
Bozdag's remarks came following claims of possible death threats against the Turkish president during his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Erdogan will hold bilateral and inter-delegation talks with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during his visit, according to a statement by the presidential press office.
