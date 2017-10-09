Erdogan arrives in Bosnian capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on a working visit.
Erdogan is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Askin Bak, Minister of Culture and Tourism Numan Kurtulmus, Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication Ahmet Arslan and Head of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas.
During the visit, Erdogan will hold a one-on-one meeting and inter-delegation talks with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The president will attend the sixth general assembly of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) and will address students at the International University of Sarajevo, where an honorary doctorate will be awarded to the president.
During his meetings, the presidential press office said, Erdogan will be discussing Turkey’s bilateral relations with Bosnia, the recent developments in the Balkans as well as regional and international matters.
