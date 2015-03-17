14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 14 undocumented migrants have been held in Turkey’s eastern province of Van, a Turkish security source said on Sunday.
Turkish police stopped a minibus carrying 14 undocumented migrants, including two children, in Van's Muradiye district, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
While the driver was arrested, the undocumented migrants were referred to provincial migration authorities.
Turkey has been the main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
