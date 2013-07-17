15:20, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was hospitalized in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday for medical tests, according to a medical source.

Abbas was transferred to the ECG -- Electrocardiography – in Istishari Arab Hospital for tests, the source told Anadolu Agency, without giving further details.

The Palestinian leader was admitted to the emergency department Saturday night and underwent urgent tests before being taken to the radiation department. He later left the hospital.

Abbas had failed to attend the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Turkey on Friday, which was held to discuss the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, due to health problems.