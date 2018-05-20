16:39, 20 May 2018 Sunday

Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

A foundation linked to Turkey's top religious body distributes aid across Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan, a representative said on Sunday.

Abdullah Ucak, a representative of the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) said that 1,800 packages, which contain rice, oil, sugar, and pasta, have been distributed in Pakistan’s Karachi, Talagang, Peshawar, Behra, Wazirabad, and Mirpur.

“The products in the packages are enough for a family during Ramadan,” Ucak said.

He added that 2,200 people so far had also been offered iftar (fast-breaking) meals.