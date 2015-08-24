Turkish soldier killed in PKK bomb attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish soldier was killed and another one injured when an explosive device planted by PKK terrorist group went off in eastern Turkey, the Turkish military said on Sunday.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the blast targeted a passing by Turkish military vehicle in Dogubayazit district of Agri province.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its decades-long armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 security personnel and civilians.
