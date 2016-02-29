Putin says Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Vladimir Putin said Friday Russia intends to continue natural gas shipments via Ukraine despite a planned second pipeline to Germany.
"We will continue gas shipments (via Ukraine) as long as they are economically justified," Putin said during a press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
For her part, Merkel said that "Germany believes Ukraine's role as a transit country should continue after the construction of Nord Stream 2... it has a strategic importance".
She added that Germany was ready to help ensure such an outcome.
Germany has supported plans by Russia's Gazprom to build the second pipeline under the Baltic Sea, preparatory works for which have begun and the pipeline should be completed in 2019.
However Merkel last month shifted gears to say that Nord Stream could not go forward without guarantees for Ukraine.
Merkel said Friday that while Germany looks at Nord Stream 2 as a business project "there are other elements, so we need to think about guarantees for Ukraine".
Ukraine has so far rejected proposals from Gazprom that would reduce the volumes of gas shipped through the country.
Russia has previously shut off deliveries to Ukraine in pricing disputes, which disrupted supplies to several nations in Europe during winter months.
Washington has previously raised concerns about Nord Stream 2, as it will reinforce Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas when US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are becoming available.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the US administration has increased pressure on Europe to abandon the pipeline in exchange for avoiding a trade war.
Putin said he did not see anything new in the position of US President Donald Trump.
"Donald isn't just a president but a strong businessman. I think he is promoting his business interest to sell US liquefied natural gas on the European market," said the Russian president.
He also said that the United States "wants us to inject a little of our money into Ukraine" via transit fees, which he said amount to $2-3 billion per year.
Moscow and Kiev have been at loggerheads since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and is widely seen as having fuelled a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 10,000 lives.
Putin said Russia is ready for gas transit talks with Ukraine and is confident an economically advantageous deal can be found.
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid
Suspected shooter has been taken into custody as well as 2 persons of interest
Boeing 737 crashes shortly after take off from Jose Marti International airport in Havana
News conference held and final declaration issued as summit concludes
Palestine is ‘not a priority’ for some Arab countries, leading Nahda member says.