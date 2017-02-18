Press agenda on May 21

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Political parties to submit to Supreme Election Council their lists of candidates for June 24 parliamentary election by 5 pm local time.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Opening of World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) six-day annual World Health Assembly at UN with nearly 4,000 delegates from 194 WHO member states and partner organizations.

GENEVA - WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to speak at opening session of 71st World Health Assembly. Swiss President Alain Berset also to hold press conference on assembly.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Foreign ministers of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade bloc to discuss South Sudan peace agreement.