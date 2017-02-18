Worldbulletin News

16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
09:12, 21 May 2018 Monday

Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Political parties to submit to Supreme Election Council their lists of candidates for June 24 parliamentary election by 5 pm local time.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

PALESTINE / US 

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters. 

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Opening of World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) six-day annual World Health Assembly at UN with nearly 4,000 delegates from 194 WHO member states and partner organizations. 

GENEVA - WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to speak at opening session of 71st World Health Assembly. Swiss President Alain Berset also to hold press conference on assembly.

 

RUSSIA 

SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

 

ETHIOPIA   

ADDIS ABABA - Foreign ministers of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade bloc to discuss South Sudan peace agreement. 

 


Press agenda on May 20
Press agenda on May 20

Press agenda on May 19
Press agenda on May 19

Press agenda on May 18
Press agenda on May 18

Press agenda on May 17
Press agenda on May 17

Press agenda on May 16
Press agenda on May 16

Press agenda on May 15
Press agenda on May 15






