Press agenda on May 21

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Political parties to submit to Supreme Election Council their lists of candidates for June 24 parliamentary election by 5 pm local time.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Opening of World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) six-day annual World Health Assembly at UN with nearly 4,000 delegates from 194 WHO member states and partner organizations.
GENEVA - WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to speak at opening session of 71st World Health Assembly. Swiss President Alain Berset also to hold press conference on assembly.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Foreign ministers of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade bloc to discuss South Sudan peace agreement.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday May 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday May 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 6, 2018